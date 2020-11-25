DEMONSTEALER Premiers "A Festering Wound" Music Video

Sahil Makhija aka Demonstealer has released a brand new song and video, "A Festering Wound", off of his upcoming And This Too Shall Pass EP. "No God will save you," screams Makhija halfway into this scathing, blastbeat-heavy ripper that channels his abject hatred for religion and all the ill it's spawned.

Makhija adds, “It refers to humanity and how we're almost like a cancer on this planet; how we've created God, religion and blinded the masses with these man made creations.”

The video for "A Festering Wound" is now available to stream on Demonstealer's Facebook page, or below:

And This Too Shall Pass EP is set for a worldwide release on December 11.

The 4-song EP is being self-released with the help of a crowd-funding campaign that Makhija personally set up in July earlier this year. It was the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown in the country that provided Makhija with a new perspective and the inspiration to write new music. And This Too Shall Pass sees Makhija return to his absolute roots. All music on And This Too Shall Pass has been written, played and recorded by Makhija — making it truly a solo effort — a feat he hasn’t performed since his debut album released in 2008. Pre-orders for the digital release are now available here.

Tracklisting:

"This Crumbling Earth"

"A Festering Wound"

"Systemic Failure"

"From Flesh To Ashes"

"This Crumbling Earth":

Credits:

All music written, played & arranged by Demonstealer

All music recorded by Demonstealer at Demonic Studios, India

All music mixed & mastered by Hertz Studio, Poland

Album artwork & layout by Adi Dechristianize

(Photo - Ashish Kamble)