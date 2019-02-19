DESTRUCTION Drummer RANDY BLACK Completes Recordings For New Album - "Definitely The Most Brutal Drumming I've Ever Recorded"

Canadian drummer Randy Black, who is now a member of German thrash legends Destruction, has checked in with the following update:

"Destruction drum recording is done! Definitely the most brutal drumming I've ever recorded! This new Destruction CD is going to rip your face off while simultaneously kicking your ass! Thanks to all the great support I have regarding gear; the drum tracks sound great!

Tried some new Aquarian Reflector series heads on the toms with great results, fat and punchy. For anyone interested, I'll be posting a couple of clips from the studio soon, including a full gear list I used for the recording."

Destruction officially welcomed Randy Black (Annihilator, Primal Fear) into the fold in July 2018, after a gruelling probation that involved an extensive tour and many shows around the globe. Randy made his official debut as the band's new drummer at Wacken Open Air in August 2018.

Mastermind Schmier states: "Many years ago, when Randy was still with Primal Fear and we were looking for a drummer, it was the first time we talked about Destruction's open drummer seat. But we did not wanna approach them at that time because of his obligation with good friends. Some years later he filled in for Vaaver on the American Tour with Sepultura because Vaaver became a father again at that time. So it was obvious for me, to pass the baton to Randy first this time. And he blew us all away with his tight, groovy and over the top drumming. He's also a very cool Canadian lad that lives in Germany for many years now - so it was a perfect match right away! Hell-come on board buddy!"

Guitarist Mike adds: "It's surely not easy to replace an outstanding drummer like Vaaver! But the show must go on, and Randy kicks in like a motherfucker... solid, groovy, heavy, humble... He's on fire!! Get prepared my friends."

Randy states: "After a recent successful tour of Asia, Australia and a handful of great festival shows I'm very happy to announce my position as the new drummer for the thrash metal legends Destruction! 35 years running! Try to wrap your head around that! I'm looking forward to continuing the Destruction legacy together with Schmier and Mike including plans of recording a kick ass new CD and touring the planet. I’m chomping at the bit to get out there and thrash for all you crazy metal heads on the road soon!"