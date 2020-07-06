DESTRUCTION Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Post-Lockdown Aftermovie

Destruction have launched a trailer for the aftermovie from their shows in Switzerland last weekend. Watch below.

Says the band: "The movie itself will be released next week. We understand and appreciate that the interest in the events are very big, as we were one of the first international touring bands having concerts after the lockdown ended here in Europe."

Vocalist Schmier adds: “When we heard that our fave club Z7 is doing concerts under government restrictions, we were amazed by the fact cause we all know that the prognosis for shows this year was very low. Switzerland has very low Corona cases and moves ahead as a role-model at the moment. When we got invited to play, I read the precautions and restrictions for concerts in the country and there is a lot of substance in their catalogue of measures. Social distancing only works with common sense, so we all need to learn how to live with it! The shows turned out great, the people were really respectful and we have decided to film the event. So our team is working on an after-movie and a live mix till next week now, the world need to see that there is HOPE for the music business!!! Yes it will not be easy but we can do it, step by step and all together!”

To celebrate the occasion, the German thrash titans released a new live video from their live album Born To Thrash - Live In Germany. Check it out below:

Destruction released the digital version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany last month. The physical version of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany comes July 17, with a world map, the fans named the destination of their very first Destruction concert in a previously launched campaign. The album will be available within the digipak and vinyl-version in black, red, transparent and picture vinyl.

The pre-sale for the digipak and vinyl versions of Born To Thrash - Live In Germany is underway here. Download/ stream here.

Tracklisting:

"Curse The Gods"

"Nailed To The Cross"

"Born To Perish"

"Mad Butcher"

"Life Without Sense"

"Betrayal"

"Total Desaster"

"The Butcher Strikes Back"

"Thrash Till Death"

"Bestial Invasion"