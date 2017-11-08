DESTRUCTION’s Schmier – “The First Song I Could Ever Play On Bass Was ‘Wheels Of Steel’”

Metal Shock Finland's Alison Booth recently had a chat with Pänzer and Destruction frontman Schmier for her Blackdiamond's Metal Mayhem radio show.

Discussing Fatal Command, Schmier stated:

“A very special song for me was ‘Satan’s Hollow’, because it was the first song we wrote together when we started the procedure for the new album. When we knew Herman would not be there anymore and we had to create a new songwriting team and we were asking ourselves ‘are we able to sound like Pänzer?’ and to continue. ‘Satan’s Hollow’ was the first song we wrote and for me it was a do it or leave it kind of moment. When the song was done and it turned out great, we knew were going to do a second Pänzer album. The song for me is a special one and of course it’s the most Judas Priest moment on the album and I’m a huge Judas Priest fan.”

So they then had a quick chat about the mighty Priest. Schmier expressed his excitement about their forthcoming new album:

“Especially because Andy Sneap is doing it, I’m expecting a great album. I’m sure it’s gonna be amazing because Andy is someone who knows how to get it out. The Accept album he did, the comeback album was fantastic because he made the band listen to their old songs again and brought in a lot of good vibes and motivation for the band. And I think it’s very important as a producer to make the band understand that they have to fulfil certain expectations from the crowd. I’m sure Andy will do a great job with this Priest album, I’m really looking forward to hear it.”

Talking about Pänzer’s cover of the classic Saxon track “Wheels Of Steel”, Schmier revealed:

“My first heavy metal concert was Saxon in 1981 on the Denim And Leather tour and that’s also one of the first moments that the members of Destruction met, at the concert. The first song I could ever play on bass was Wheels Of Steel actually and Doctor Doctor from UFO, those were the two songs.

“So, when it came to a cover version for Pänzer, I came up with the idea of doing ‘Wheels Of Steel’ and I still love Saxon. Actually there is only one main riff in the song – you would think it’s very easy to cover the song, but in the end it was not so easy to cover it. It has a certain feel and there’s not much happening, but a lot of counting is going on. I don’t know if I ever recorded such a stripped down song, it was quite interesting for me as a musician to do that.”