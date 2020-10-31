DEVIN TOWNSEND Issues New Video Update On Today's Crappy Halloween Party / Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request

Devin Townsend recently announced his Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request, to be held today (Saturday, October 31st), which will feature him performing rare songs from his extensive catalogue. Townsend has posted a new video update, found below.

As previously noted, former Strapping Young Lad drummer Gene Hoglan will make a guest appearance during the show, as will guitar legend Steve Vai and vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen.

Tickets for the show are "pay what you can" and you can grab one here. Go to Omerch for new merchandise here.

On September 5th, Devin Townsend and his band performed the Empath Live Volume 2 by request livestream, which featured a full production. The musicians were filmed separately, playing their instruments live on greenscreens with 8 cameras each (all at the same heights and distances for each of the remote shoots) and then combined on a virtual stage.

Clips from the livestream have surfaced on YouTube and can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Velvet Kevorkian" (Strapping Young Lad)

"All Hail The New Flesh" (Strapping Young Lad)

"By Your Command"

"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Juular" (Devin Townsend Project)

"March Of The Poozers"

"Supercrush!" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Hyperdrive"

"Stormbending" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Kingdom"

"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad)