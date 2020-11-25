DEVIN TOWNSEND Performs Christmas Classic "Silent Night" (Audio)

Devin Townsend has checked in from quarantine with a new song. Check it out below.

"I know it’s early, but I guess the plan is to record songs over the next month so I just kind of started. I dunno...been a year.

Such a tired old song… tried to make it nice. There have been people in my immediate family asking me to do Christmas songs for years, and I just haven’t had the energy… but its a rough year, so here you go. If Youtube isn’t sufficient, I've put it up on Bandcamp for a dollar if you’d like.

Hope you guys are doing ok, hang on through the season, it can be rough on some of us I know. take care of yourself.

Love, Dev"

Townsend made a new livestream Christmas show announcement yesterday:

"Hey all, as this year grinds to a chaotic close, I think it would be nice to do a more chilled out show for the holidays. If any of you caught the acoustic tours I had been doing over the past few years, I would like to do something like that for this stream. It has been five Quarantine concerts so far this year, and I'm wanting to bring this one back to the vibe of the first few. I know it's a trying time lately and it's easy to let the thoughts get away from us, but let's try to have a lovely afternoon and I'll play you some songs. Half of the proceeds will go to the food bank, as they need it now more than ever in many ways. I hope to see you there."

The show will take place on December 23rd at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 21:00 GMT / 22:00 CET. Tickets are 10 USD each and can be purchased here.