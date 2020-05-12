DEVIN TOWNSEND Talks STRAPPING YOUNG LAD Self-Titled Album And Accelerated Evolution Record On Episode 6 Of Official Podcast

Devin Townsend has posted Episode 6 of his official podcast. This time he covers the self-titled Strapping Young Lad album from 2003, and the Devin Townsend Band's Accelerated Evolution record, also from 2003. Check it out below.

Townsend recently held three separate quarantine concerts to raise money for hospital / medical working in Canada, the UK and the US during the Coronavirus pandemic. Check them out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"

Setlist:

"Storm"

"Hyperdrive"

"Almost Again"

"Stormbending"

"ZTO"

"March Of The Poozers"

"Bastard"

"Genesis"

"Kingdom"

Setlist:

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Aftermath"

"By Your Command"

"Deep Peace"

"The Greys"

"Detox"

"Frogs Are Nice"

"Life" (acoustic)