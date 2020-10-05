DEVIN TOWNSEND - Upcoming Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request To Feature Guest Appearances By STEVE VAI, GENE HOGLAN And ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN

October 5, 2020, an hour ago

Devin Townsend recently announced his Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request, to be held on Saturday, October 31st, revealing that he will be performing rare songs from his extensive catalogue. Townsend has posted a new video update offering up some more details.

Go to this location to pick the songs you want to hear during the show.

Check out Townsend's Quarantine Concerts #1 and #2 below, which raised $45,000 and $81,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and the UK's NHS respectively.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"
"Juular"
"Supercrush!"
"Love?"
"Why?"
"Deadhead"
"Ih-Ah!"
"Vampira"

The setlist was as follows:

"Storm"
"Hyperdrive"
"Almost Again" 
"Stormbending"
"ZTO"
"March Of The Poozers"
"Bastard"
"Genesis"
"Kingdom"



