DEVIN TOWNSEND - Upcoming Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request To Feature Guest Appearances By STEVE VAI, GENE HOGLAN And ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN

Devin Townsend recently announced his Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request, to be held on Saturday, October 31st, revealing that he will be performing rare songs from his extensive catalogue. Townsend has posted a new video update offering up some more details.

Go to this location to pick the songs you want to hear during the show.

Check out Townsend's Quarantine Concerts #1 and #2 below, which raised $45,000 and $81,000 for the Vancouver Hospital Foundation and the UK's NHS respectively.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"

The setlist was as follows:

"Storm"

"Hyperdrive"

"Almost Again"

"Stormbending"

"ZTO"

"March Of The Poozers"

"Bastard"

"Genesis"

"Kingdom"