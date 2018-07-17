DEVIN TOWSEND To Perform Solo Acoustic Set At SquidStock Too! Fundraiser In Vancouver

Devin Townsend's only performance this year will be a solo acoustic set in support of SquidStock Too!, a benefit held for John "Squid" Henderson to aid in his fight against Multiple Sclerosis. Squidstock Too! A Benefit For John "Squid" Harder will be held at Prestige Guitars, Vancouver on August 22nd and tickets are now on sale.

Furthermore, an auction page has been set up where you can bid on rare items such as a mint condition and very rare DTP By A Thread box set, the original check VHS of Ocean Machine's 'Life' video, a stage played Prestige Guitars Todd Kerns ((Slash, Toque, Age Of Electric, TKO, Sin City Sinners) signature model Anti-Star VI BK, several signed copies of the latest Ocean Machine: Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv blu-rays and much much more!

Bids are now accepted exclusively on this Facebook page.

On September 22nd, 2017, Devin Townsend Project played a special show at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark Ocean Machine album in full, as well as a set of fan-requested tracks alongside the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera. This concert was filmed, and is available now as Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv. Watch "By Your Command" from the release below:

Ocean Machine - Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv is available as a limited deluxe 3CD/2DVD/Blu-Ray artbook (with liner notes from Devin and a special documentary dubbed ‘Reflecting The Chaos’ on the second DVD & Blu-Ray), Special Edition 3CD/DVD Digipak, standalone Blu-Ray and as digital audio download.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

By Request with Orchestra

"Truth"

"Stormbending"

"Om"

"Failure"

"By Your Command"

"Gaia"

"Deadhead"

"Canada"

"Bad Devil"

"Higher"

"A Simple Lullaby"

"Deep Peace"

Ocean Machine

"Seventh Wave"

"Life"

"Night"

"Hide Nowhere"

"Sister"

"3 A.M."

"Voices In The Fan"

"Greetings"

"Regulator"

"Funeral"

"Bastard"

"The Death Of Music"

"Things Beyond Things"

Unboxing video:

"Regulator" video:

"Truth" video: