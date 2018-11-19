DIABLO BLVD Release Final Video "The Song Is Over"

With four studio albums under their belt, headline tours, support slots for metal giants such as Machine Head, Epica, and Life Of Agony plus several appearances at Europe's biggest festivals: Belgian dark rock outfit Diablo Blvd's career has brought them countless remarkable events and made them travel back and forth across the continent. Sadly, the band has decided to call it quits. They recently issued the following statement:

"To all of you reading this message, we will start by announcing our first headline show ever at the legendary Ancienne Belgique venue on the 10th of December 2018. For some reason we never played the AB before so we're absolutely thrilled to finally head over to one of Belgium's most beautiful venues. No doubt this will be a night to remember especially because it will also be our last show ever. Yes, you're reading this right: the DB is calling it a day.

We can imagine this might come as a surprise to many of you. Even for us it feels unreal knowing that we are about to close a very important chapter in our lives. Over the last 13 years we've seen a lot of things come and go but we always did this our way. There's no negativity here, there's only love. We thank you all for your undying support and for giving us the time of our lives. We hereby invite you all to the Ancienne Belgique on the 10th of December for the final curtain. Ticket presale will start tomorrow (Friday 29th of June at 11AM) via abconcerts.be. Regarding all the booked summer shows: we cannot wait to continue our festival run and enjoy every last second of it. Looking forward to see you all out there."

Sincerely,

Alex, Andries, Kris, Tim & Jan

The band has released a video for their last song, aptly titled "The Song Is Over". It’s a compilation of live footage from Wacken, Graspop, 70000 Tons Of Metal, and many other festivals, shot between 2005 and 2018.

After 13 successful years, the band has decided to call it a day… but not without a serious final bang. They will play a final show at the Ancienne Belgique, Brussels on December 10th. Get your tickets here.

Watch the music video for "The Song Is Over" below.