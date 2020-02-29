DIAMONDS ON NEPTUNE Streaming New Single “Erase”

Diamonds On Neptune have their next single to unleash, “Erase”, a track that is much more aggressive and is a knockout punch compared to their previous song “Catawampus” released this past December. A fusion of genres, adding elements that can be recognized and interpreted in many ways, Diamonds On Neptune shuns sonic consistency and embraces sounds that paint a picture of an experience or a sensation that ranges all emotions; fear, anger, paranoia, euphoria, pride, and acceptance. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly where they stand, but fans of A Day to Remember, Cane Hill, Billy Talent, and Avenged Sevenfold are sure to take a liking to them.

The band comments:

"This one is a rager, it's unhinged and animalistic. There is less of a message we are trying to push here and more of a sensation, we hope the crowd will let loose and that chaos will ensue. We get asked about this one a lot and we are very excited to finally be putting it out there."

For those who enjoy the single, take note that Diamonds On Neptune expects to release a steady stream of singles throughout the coming year.