DIE KREATUR Feat. OOMPH!, LORD OF THE LOST Members Release Panoptikum Track-By-Track, Part 2; Video

Die Kreatur has released a second track-by-track video for the upcoming album, Panoptikum, to be released via Napalm Records this Friday, May 22. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The Deluxe Box contains the exclusive Panoptikum 1920 CD, featuring recordings of all songs on the album in the style of the swinging Twenties, recorded only on an authentic piano, as well as two vocal microphones.

Die Kreatur about Panoptikum:

"Panoptikum comes up with a dark arc of suspense that takes the listener into the gloomy, winding alleys of the 1920s, where they meet freaks and creatures of all kinds. However, true evil awaits them not in the hideous creatures on display at Panoptikum, but behind the stuffy façade of the normal, respectable citizen that delights in their gruesome appearance. Panoptikum is the ruthless reflection of a decadent, self-indulgent and sated society. Will we be able to bear our own cruel face?” - Dero Goi & Chris Harms

Tracklisting:

“Die Kreatur”

“Kälter Als Der Tod

“Unzertrennlich”

“Durch Die Nacht”

“Zwei 100%”

“Schlafes Braut”

“Untergang”

“Mensch / Maschine”

“Was Mir Am Wichtigsten Ist”

“Benutz Mich”

“Glück Auf!”

“Gott Verdammt”

“Kälter Als Der Tod” video:

“Die Kreatur” video: