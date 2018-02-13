DIRTY THRILLS Announce New Single, Free North London Charity Show

Blues-rock quartet Dirty Thrills will release a new single, entitled "The Brave", on February 20th and are playing a free acoustic charity show in North London on the 16th to promote it.

The band state: “In the sprit of the song, it’s meaning and lyrical message, we will be raising money for the homeless charity Crisis at a free stripped back gig on 16th February at the World’s End pub in Camden. We hope to see you all there to raise awareness and funds for a cause close to our hearts.”

Find an event page here.

Dirty Thrills were recently announced as special guests on the mainland European leg of a tour with Skid Row that takes place in April and May. The updated itinerary is below.

April

29 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

30 - Freiburg, Germany - Crash

May

1 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

2 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

4 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall Airport

5 - Telfs, Austria - Rathaussaal

7 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

9 - Malmo, Sweden - KB

11 - Haugesund, Norway - Karmøygeddon Festival

12 - Gjerdrum, Norway - Gjerdrum Rockfest

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

19 - San Martino, Italy - La Base Live Factory

20 - Brunico, Italy - Ufo

21 - Ranica, Italy - Druso

23 - Paris, France - L’emperient

Eagerly anticipating the tour, the band say: “We can’t wait to hit the road with one of America’s big guns, Skid Row! See you down the front and we will deliver the goods.”

Dirty Thrills will also perform at the Stone Free Festival on June 16th at The O2 in London.