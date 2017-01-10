DISCHORDIA Announce The Wastelands Tour

After releasing their most critically praised effort to date in 2016 with Thanatopsis, Oklahoma City-based progressive death metal trio Dischordia are eager to return to the road in support of it. The band has officially announced The Wastelands Tour, scheduled for March 9th through the 18th.

Joining the band on The Wastelands Tour is St. Louis natives Quaere Verum; who, like Dischordia, play a complex and difficult to categorize brand of metal. Their sound overall is progressive metal, but the individual components within their sound meld elements from death metal, mathcore, groove metal, rock, jazz, post-rock and more into a dense ball of unpredictable and experimental fury.

With two releases under their belt thus far, Quaere Verum is currently hard at work on their sophomore full-length album tentatively set for a fall 2017 release.

Expect The Wastelands Tour to melt faces and blow minds this March. Dischordia will be the tours headliner with support from tourmates Quaere Verum.

Dates:

March

9 – Springfield, MO (Dischordia only)

10 – St. Louis, MO

11 – Nashville, TN

12 – Atlanta, GA

13 – Valdosta, GA (Dischordia only)

14 – Panama City, FL

15 – New Orleans, LA

16 – Shreveport, LA

17 – Dallas, TX

18 – Oklahoma City, OK