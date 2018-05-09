DISCHORDIA Premiere Excerpt Of “Binge” Track

While much of the modern era of death metal is chided for not having a signature sound, groups like Dischordia have continued to thrive by building their own mold bit by bit since their inception in 2010. Drawing inspiration from such forward-thinking metal heavyweights as Decapitated, Gorguts, Meshuggah, and The Dillinger Escape Plan, Oklahoma City's Dischordia brings a fresh perspective to the progressive metal scene by combining tried-and-true US death metal brutality with far-flung ideas from a multitude of global influences.

After reaching new heights on their 2016 album Thanatopsis, the group recently announced Binge/Purge, an ambitious two-song effort clocking in at just over 24-minutes between two multi-part songs that stretch the band’s writing and playing to a whole new level. The EP will see release on Friday, June 15th. Esteemed scene veteran Colin Marston (Gorguts, Krallice) was tapped to work his magic on Binge/Purge and expertly handled the releases mixing and mastering.

Check out an excerpt of “Binge” below:

Dischordia guitarist Keeno comments on Binge/Purge:

"Binge/Purge is a modern take on Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy within our own political-cultural system. We enjoy telling stories with our music. Thanatopsis was a new level for us stylistically in searching for our sound. Binge/Purge builds on that progress and allows us to stretch our skills within a concept EP. "

Tracklisting:

“Binge”

“Purge”

Extended teaser: