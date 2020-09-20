DORO Will Take You "Behind The Scenes, Backstage, Into The Studio" Via Patreon
"My dear fans, I'm so happy to be on Patreon now," says Doro.
"I want to show you so many exciting and awesome things. I will take you behind the scenes, backstage, into the studio, working on new songs and touring the world. This will be your backstage pass to everything that is going on. I want to share it with you and grow a very special community of fans all over the world."
"There are many membership levels for you to choose from, so that you can choose the level that you would like. I am so much looking forward to this! Keep on rocking! All the best! All we are! Lots of love!"
To join Doro's Patreon community, click here.