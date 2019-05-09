DOUG ALDRICH Demos The New Les Paul Tribute Guitar - "You Can Try And Reinvent The Wheel, But It's Still Pretty Much Round"

Doug Aldrich has spent years writing, recording and touring with legendary artists including Whitesnake, Dio, The Dead Daisies and Glenn Hughes.

Doug recently stopped by the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles, California to check out the brand new Les Paul Tribute from Gibson's new “Modern Collection". He also took time to share the story of meeting his musical hero, Randy Rhoads, for the first time as a teenager.

The Les Paul Tribute captures the vibe, feel and tonality of a traditional Les Paul and is available in four classic finishes. A rounded maple neck profile and ultra-modern weight relief make the Gibson Les Paul Studio Tribute a pleasure to play. A mahogany body, maple top and pair of 490 R & T humbucking pickups with Alnico II magnets provide classic tone, power and sustain.