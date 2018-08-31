DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN Announce Charity-Only Release For Cancer Patient

Death metal/crust band Down Among The Dead Men have offered their new release for pay-what-you-want download of which 100% of the proceeds go towards the treatment of stage four cancer patient Les Hernandes of the band The Quintessentials. The label too in support has offered the latest full length ...And You Will Obey Me for free download for the cancer treatment.

Vocalist Dave Ingram has written the following statement about this:

"Hello, folks.

My friend Les Hernandes of the Punk band The Quintessentials is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer. To help out with all the costs myself and Rogga have these two previously unreleased Down Among The Dead Men tracks, recorded during the Exterminate! Annihilate! Destroy! sessions, to put out as a “pay-what-you-want” download. There’s some artwork and lyrics in the bundle, too.

Please help us to help Les. All money received will go to him to help cover his treatment costs.

Thank you, one and all. Special thanks go to Kunal and Transcending Obscurity Records for making this possible.

Cheers, Dave Ingram."

Both albums can be found here on the label's official Bandcamp.