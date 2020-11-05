DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Unboxes Signature Line Of Men's Grooming Products; Video

November 5, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal john petrucci dream theater

DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Unboxes Signature Line Of Men's Grooming Products; Video

Dream Theater guitarist, John Petrucci, has released an unboxing video for Nebula, his signature line of men's grooming products created in collaboration with Captain Fawcett.

Products available include John Petrucci's Nebula Moustache Wax, John Petrucci's Nebula Beard Balm, and John Petrucci's Nebula Beard Oil.

Watch the unboxing video below, and order your John Petrucci's Nebula products here.



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

THE MYOPIA CONDITION - "Separation From Classification"

THE MYOPIA CONDITION - "Separation From Classification"

Latest Reviews