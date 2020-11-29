DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS - The 12 Note Challenge (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in from home with a new video.

"I took 12 random notes from Danielle and used them as the bass notes for my piano improvisation. Check out my Patreon here."

Rudess recently posted the following update:

"This month on Patreon, I dive into Dream Theater's 'The Dance Of Eternity'. We will check out how I built the keyboard sounds, I'll share notation and we will look into the composition and my performance tricks."