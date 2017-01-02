Drum Icons STEVEN ADLER, KENNY ARONOFF Donate Personal Items To Charity Auction

Drum icons Steven Adler and Kenny Aronoff have both donated time and personal items to help raise money for both the Rock Against MS Foundation and Fur & Feather Animal Sanctuary.

Rock Hall of Fame drummer Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses has donated his personal Jo Ghost Cavalino Nero boots he wore when he received his Rock Hall award. In addition to these one of a kind hand made Italian boots, he has donated a limited made bass drum head with the Appetite For Destruction logo. Steven will sign a personal note on the bass head to the winner as well as sign a letter of authentication for both items.

To bid on Adler's boots and signed drum head, click here. The auction ends January 5th.

Meet one of the worlds most sought after drummers Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton) in Los Angeles and take home a fully loaded PDP drum kit with all the bells and whistles. This drum set is part of the Concept Series, it has a fresh new look and sound that already has drummers talking.

To bid on Aronoff's meet and greet and drum kit, visit this location. The auction ends January 5th.

About Multiple Sclerosis:

Every hour in the United States, someone is newly diagnosed with MS, an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system.

MS interrupts the flow of information from the brain to the body and stops people from moving.

Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The advancement, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are moving us closer to a world free of MS.

Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with more than twice as many women as men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 400,000 people in the US and 2.1 million worldwide.

About The Fur & Feather Animal Sanctuary:

To protect the health and safety of animals by providing charitable assistance in our no-kill shelter for all animals. We will be the over-flow for all City and County shelters, while assisting traditional rescues with medical and foster programs.

Bestow daily care, rehabilitate homeless, displaced, or injured animals; to find such animals’ good homes; and to educate the public as to how to bring about a time when the shelters are only empty cages and unwanted animals will never be destroyed needlessly.