EDDIE VAN HALEN Face Coverings Now Available

The Van Halen Store is selling new Eddie Van Halen Stripes Bandana Set. The 100% polyester sublimated bandanas sport Eddie’s iconic stripes. They’re soft, silky, and wearable as face coverings.

The three set pack includes one Black/White, one Yellow/Black, and one Classic Red/White/Black Frankenstein.

At 21" square, they can also be fashioned as headbands, wristbands, scarves, ponytail ties, dog collar accents and more. Order here.

Van Halen News Desk reports: On this day in 1978 (June 11), a very young Van Halen was filmed during an interview in London for the Australian TV show, Countdown. This is the earliest Van Halen video interview that has ever surfaced online.