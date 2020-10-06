EDDIE VAN HALEN Loses Cancer Battle; Dead At 65

Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65 following a long battle with throat cancer, according to an exclusive report from TMZ.

Sources directly connected to the guitar legend tell TMZ that he died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica today (Tuesday. October 6). His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and drummer.

Says TMZ: "We're told in the last 72 hours Eddie's ongoing health battle went massively downhill - doctors discovered his throat cancer had moved to his brain as well as other organs. As you know, Eddie has been battling cancer for well over a decade. Our sources say he's been in and out of the hospital over the past year - including last November for intestinal issues - and recently underwent a round of chemo."

Last year it was reported that Eddie was flying between the US and Germany for five years to get radiation treatment. Though he was a heavy smoker for years, he believes he developed throat cancer from a metal guitar pick he used to frequently hold in his mouth more than 20 years ago. Nevertheless, he continued to attend concerts and rehearse music with his son, Wolfgang, who became Van Halen's bassist in 2006.

Wolfgang posted the following message via Instagram: "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Eddie's family and friends. Stay tuned for tributes to pour in from the rock world over the following hours and days.