EDDIE VAN HALEN Selling Three Vehicles Via Stephen Becker Automotive Group

The Stephen Becker Automotive Group has listed three vehicles from Eddie Van Halen's collection - a 1970 Chevrolet Nova Custom, a 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and a 1947 Dodge COE “Stake-Bed” Truck. Descriptions below.

Eddie Van Halen's 1970 Chevrolet Nova Custom: This is an extremely rare and unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle currently owned by the greatest guitar player in the World, Eddie Van Halen. This vehicle will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity (COA) personally signed by Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie’s Nova was customized by well-known automotive customizer Bones Fab in California. With Eddie’s direction, it started out with an engine swap, then morphed into suspension upgrades, larger tires and a new paint job. The engine is a 650HP LSX 454 crate engine topped with a F.A.S.T intake,102mm throttle body and Holley Dominator EFI computer drives the EFI.

A Tremec Magnum T-56 six speed transmission transfers power to a Currie 9" Ford rear end with 4.10 gears. The suspension is all Ridetech. Custom KWC wheels 18x7 fronts and 18x12 rears give this care a great stance and performance.

The front end consists of tubular A-arms, Shockwaves and a Tru-Turn kit. The rear is a custom triangulated 4-link, shock waves and custom sway bar. A Vintage Air package was added, along with a Front Runner kit and gen II heat and A/C. Autometer gauges in a Covan insert finish off the dash for a great look.

The car has a full roll cage, custom door handles, carbon fiber hood and trunk lid. The car is finished with a custom paint job in PPG's Custom House of Colors tang yellow orange.

Eddie loves driving the car on the California freeways. It is all dialed-in and brutally fast!

Eddie Van Halen's 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: This is an extremely rare and unique opportunity to purchase a car currently owned by Eddie Van Halen. This vehicle was personally custom ordered from the Porsche factory and purchased new by Eddie Van Halen. You will be the second owner of this vehicle and it will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity (COA) personally signed by Eddie Van Halen.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is an ultra-high performance car built for the street and track. The 4.0 liter flat six produces 490hp, 346 ft. lb. torque, accelerates zero to 60 in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 193mph.

When Car and Driver writer David Curcurito asked Eddie what he loves about the car, Eddie responded, “For one, it’s just so light. But really, it’s the handling. I don’t know how Porsche did it. We raced in the rain at Buttonwillow, which is my favorite track. We raced in the fucking rain and we never lost it, never spun out. BBI [Autosport] did my suspension. I set it up so you can feel it go and you can actually slide the damn car. It’s the first time ever I’ve been able to four-wheel-drift a Porsche. Every other Porsche I’ve ever had, I’ve spun them all. Well, every 911, anyway.”

Eddie Van Halen's 1947 Dodge COE “Stake-Bed” Truck: This is an extremely rare and unique opportunity to purchase a vehicle currently owned by Eddie Van Halen. This vehicle will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity (COA) personally signed by Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie’s 1947 Dodge COE “Stake-Bed” truck was customized by well-known automotive customizer and project finisher Bones Fab in California. The truck was (originally) outfitted with a Ford 6.9 liter diesel and 4-speed manual transmission. Bones re-wired the whole truck with a Painless wiring harness. The drivetrain was updated with a newer Ford 7.3 liter diesel with a custom turbo setup on it.

The radiator was upgraded with a Fluidyne aluminum radiator with twin Spal fans. Also upgraded was the transmission to a ZF 5-speed outfitted with a Gear-Vendor for good highway cruise-ability. The steering was upgraded with a Lee Manufacturing steering box and ram assist unit. These upgrades make the truck significantly more enjoyable to drive. In fact, the truck was improved from downright scary to drive to very enjoyable. Eddie used this truck as his Saturday driver to Lowes and Home Depot.