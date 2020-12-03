EDDIE VAN HALEN - Three Guitars Sell For Over $400,000 Total At Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N' Roll Auction

Julien's Auctions held their annual Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N' Roll event on December 1st and 2nd. Instruments and other memorablia that were up for auction included items from artists including The Who, Bob Marley, Little Richard, Michel Jackson, Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mack, David Bowie, Eddie Van Halen and more.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, trio of Eddie Van Halen guitars sold for more than $422,000 US during the auction. Variants of the late rock legend’s Frankenstrat were among the instruments fetching the highest bids of the two-day event. His customized Kramer electric guitar, which he built with his guitar tech Matt Bruck at Van Halen’s home studio, sold for $231,250. The winning bid for his 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar came in at $140,800. A non-playing prop guitar used by child actor Bryan Hitchcock, who played a young Eddie Van Halen in the band’s “Hot for Teacher” video, sold for $50,000.

Total Guitar has published a Top Ten showcase of guitar icon Eddie Van Halen's career:

"Eddie Van Halen’s death is an enormous loss to the guitar community. While there will never be one indisputable Best Guitarist In The World, no one can deny that Eddie changed the face of rock guitar. His contributions to guitar technique, guitar and amplifier design, and songwriting, are some of the greatest of all time. Here are 10 ways Eddie changed the game for every guitar player who followed."

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

"Some virtuosos forget the power of a simple song and a catchy hook, but EVH knew when to keep things simple. 'Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love' (from the debut Van Halen album) is played by palm muting and picking the notes from an open A-minor chord. The singable solo is played on one string. Melodic genius."

"Beat It"

"Michael Jackson and producer Quincy Jones wanted rock credibility, and there was only one name to call. Eddie hung up on Jones three times, believing him to be a prank caller. Once in the studio, EVH nailed the solo on the second take and refused to take any payment."

"Hot For Teacher"

"Almost all would-be Eddie clones lacked two things: the groove and the sense of fun. It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing, as Eddie and Alex learned from their father, a virtuoso swing clarinettist. 'Hot For Teacher', from 1984, is as funky as Chic, but at 260 bpm."

