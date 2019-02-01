EDDIE VAN HALEN Vintage Styled Outerwear Now Available

The Van Halen Store is selling new Eddie Van Halen vintage styled ’78 outerwear available as a full-zip jacket or pullover.

Boasting high-quality stitching, callout features include:

-"1978" design logo on the front

-Full "poster design" image on the back

-Distressed look from a vintage wash

-Jersey lined hood

-Heavy gauge drawcord with metal eyelets

-1" ribbing at cuffs and waistband

-With soft and warm cotton/polyester blend fleece on the inside and jersey on the outside, it's the look of yesteryear with legit warmth.

Van Halen News Desk reports that Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen gave a rare interview with Golf Magazine for the February 2019 issue, and explained what he thinks about playing golf.

"Naw. I'll hit a good ball and then two bad ones," says Eddie. "I don't even keep score, man. What's the point? I know it's going to be in the hundreds. The worst thing is my putting. The thing is: practice."

He continues: "If you really want to be good you have to spend the time, like I did learning to play guitar. That's how many hours you got to put in if you really want to be a pro or really, really good. You got to go out there and hit buckets and buckets and buckets of balls."

A full transcription of the interview can be found at Van Halen News Desk.