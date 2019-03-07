ELECTRIC RADIO KINGS Cover "Back To Black" By AMY WINEHOUSE In New Video

Electric Radio Kings will release its powerful cover of the Amy Winehouse hit “Back To Black” on Grand Vision Records on March 15th. The band’s take on Winehouse’s musical dive into heartbreak, depression, and addiction is reverent, with soulful vocals and emotionally-charged instrumentation. The video for “Back To Black” was released today.

Why cover such a weighty song? Vocalist Paul Christiana explains, “I love Amy Winehouse, and her unique vocal delivery. The song is dark and relatable, and it worked really well with our style and emotional vibe.” But it wasn’t an easy decision, or performance. Guitarist Stacey David Blades adds, “There was quite a bit of decision making on whether we could truly give this brilliant song justice, but at the same time make it our own. The initial recording session of this was a mess! It wasn't until (producer) Mike Gillies took over the production and brought out everybody’s A-game.”



The “Back To Black” video includes easter eggs throughout that reference Winehouse’s personal and professional lives. It was directed and filmed by Mason Wright for Keep It King Productions (Adelita’s Way) in cooperation with Chris Jadallah for Calliope Films.

“We were fortunate to shoot at our friend’s amazing mansion here in Vegas. Another friend and Cirque du Soleil performer Cassieopia starred as the ghost. Chris shot the graveyard footage in New Orleans with Paul.” The two remarkable locations support the video’s story, says Christiana, “of an old spirit who has come back to try to reconnect with each of us.”

“Back To Black” was written by Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson. Mike Gillies (Metallica, Ray Davies, The Tragically Hip) produced and mixed the ERK track. The full-length Electric Radio Kings debut album, Purrr, will be released later this spring.



Electric Radio Kings is: singer and songwriter Paul Christiana, Stacey David Blades and Keith Horne on guitars; drummer Johnny Rude, and bass player Del Cheetah. The band brings its retro rock influences (from Cheap Trick to Stone Temple Pilots) into the contemporary rock space. ERK’s first single, “Sympathy For Me” sat on major market radio playlists next to Shinedown, Ghost, and other rock acts and earned props from Alice Cooper on his nationally syndicated radio show.

For further details, visit ElectricRadioKings.com.