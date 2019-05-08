ELECTRIC RADIO KINGS Debut "Jack Black Flower" Video

"Jack Black Flower" is a song about the rise and fall and dreams of an aspiring entertainer with thoughts of capturing Hollywood and living the high life only to find there are many lows, a rather low point to a struggling career for an artist or actor. This song is on the new album Purrr by Electric Radio Kings.

Electric Radio Kings are an exciting new rock band that hails from Las Vegas, Nevada but its branches stretch out farther than that. The band was formed in 2017, with deep roots in New Orleans, Los Angeles and Toronto. This amazing new quintet is part of the quickly rising resurgence of new rock n’ roll that is taking back popular and mainstream music.

The band features Paul Christiana on vocals, whose style is often compared to Scott Weiland and Jim Morrison. On lead guitar is national recording and songwriting artist Stacey David Blades, also on lead and rhythm guitar is Keith Horne, and rounding out the rhythm section is former A&M recording artist Johnny Rude on drums, and former Sex Slaves bassist Del Cheetah.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting to Purrr, the brand new album from Electric Radio Kings, produced by long time Metallica engineer Mike Gillies.

"Downshifter"

"Bones To The Crow"

"Round Go Mary"

"Back To Black"

"Sympathy For Me"

"Jack Black Flower"

"Black Cherry Blossom"

"Grabbing At A Distant Star"

"When The Lights Go Down"

For further details, visit ElectricRadioKings.com.

(Photo by Mason Wright)