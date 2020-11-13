ELEINE Issue “Memoriam” Single

Eleine have unveiled their fourth video single, titled "Memoriam", from their upcoming studio album Dancing In Hell, which is set for a November 27 release on Black Lodge Records.

"Is all I do for nothing? Will my efforts be buried beneath the shallow glory that is celebrated by the masses?"

“Memoriam” tells you that your life has value, and that to the disbelievers we say, “No…this wasted life is mine to live, and you will remember my name.”

For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room. The album is mixed and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson. Pre-order here.

Eleine goes full out with Dancing In Hell, offering the album in two versions: Full color and black/white. The decision to add a black/white version of the album came from the band’s love of old school dark metal.

Besides adding a black/white version, Eleine also has a limited Collector’s Edition of the album. A box set containing all formats: CD, LP and Cassette, but also an exclusive Dancing In Hell flag and patch that can only be found in the Collector’s Edition.The Collector’s Edition is also available in both full color and black/white.

With Dancing In Hell, Eleine share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. This is Eleine’s most powerful album yet and sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned Eleine sound.

Tracklisting:

"Enemies"

"Dancing In Hell"

"Ava Of Death"

"Crawl From The Ashes"

"As I Breathe"

"Memoriam"

"Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie"

"All Shall Burn"

"Die From Within"

"The World We Knew"

"Die From Within" – Symphonic Version

"Memoriam":

"Ava Of Death":