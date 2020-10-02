ELEINE Release “Ava Of Death” Single

Eleine returns with the second video single from their upcoming album Dancing In Hell. "Ava Of Death" is the ultimate anthem and fight song. Claim your place in the always growing legion of Eleine and become Ava Of Death.

Eleine will release their 3rd full-length studio album, Dancing In Hell, on November 27 through Black Lodge Records (CD, LP, cassette, box set & digital). For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room. The album is mixed and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson. Pre-order here.

Eleine goes full out with Dancing In Hell, offering the album in two versions: Full color and black/white. The decision to add a black/white version of the album came from the band’s love of old school dark metal.

Besides adding a black/white version, Eleine also has a limited Collector’s Edition of the album. A box set containing all formats: CD, LP and Cassette, but also an exclusive Dancing In Hell flag and patch that can only be found in the Collector’s Edition.The Collector’s Edition is also available in both full color and black/white.

With Dancing In Hell, Eleine share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. This is Eleine’s most powerful album yet and sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned Eleine sound.

Tracklisting:

"Enemies"

"Dancing In Hell"

"Ava Of Death"

"Crawl From The Ashes"

"As I Breathe"

"Memoriam"

"Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie"

"All Shall Burn"

"Die From Within"

"The World We Knew"

"Die From Within" – Symphonic Version

"Ava Of Death":