ENTRAILS Introduce New Lineup, New Album Due Later This Year

Old school Swedish death metal band Entrails will enter the studio very soon to record their sixth album, that should face the World in late 2019.

Entrails also announces the addition of two new band members. Both Freddy (Ortscheid - drums) and Marcus (Brorsson - guitar) decided to leave the band to have more time for their families. Jimmy (Lundqvist - guitars) and Penki (Samuelsson - vocals / bass) did some tryouts to find the right guys to bring back the old Entrails spirit. They succeeded and the new guys are Arvid Borg on drums, known from Carneus, and Markus Svensson on guitars, some might know him from the band Nuclear Salvation.

Comments Entrails: "Of course it's not good to change members each year, but what can you do. If the guys can't come up with the necessary time and energy, we won't force them to stay. Still we wish them all the best and are happy to welcome two new guys that will bring fresh blood to the band. The guys are learning fast, and we can already deliver a full live-set. We are in good spirits that we can bring back the sound and feeling we might have lost over the last few years."

Catch Entrails live at the following shows:

March

23 - Tingsryd Sv, Sweden - Bandstationen

April

11 - Graz, Austria - Club Q

12 - Wien, Austria - Escape Room

May

10 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

11 - Ahrensburg, Germany - Holsteiner Deathfest

October

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Scandinavia Deathfest



