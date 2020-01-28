EPICENTER Release "Counterweight" Music Video

Warning: This isn't your father's thrash metal. Epicenter is a modern thrash metal band that is taking a slightly different approach to the game. They're based out of Southern New Hampshire and have become a dominant force in the metal community. They like to take the familiar thrash metal sound and inject flavors of jazz, funk, hardcore, prog and more.

Check out the band's video for the new single, "Counterweight", below:

Epicenter has already toured the US and played countless shows, but they're not stopping now. Check out their upcoming dates here.

Epicenter lineup:

Michael Lentine - Vocals

Jared Towne - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Ryan Burke - Guitar, Vocals

Peter DeChellis - Drums

Steve Foley - Bass, Backing Vocals