ESKHATON Stream Title Track From New Album Due Early 2018

Australian death metal force Eskhaton have released the title track from their forthcoming album Omegalitheos for mass consumption. The album will be released in early 2018.

What does Eskhaton sound like? Let's go with the band's description: "psychotic bestial death metal of absolute chaos and total death." Find out for yourself below.

The cover art and tracklisting for Omegalitheos are as follows:

"Relic Of Mictlantecuhtli"

"Serpentity"

"Elu Azag"

"Inverterror"

"Omegalitheos"

"Abyss Unknown"

"Culthulhunatic"

"Nusku Etu Genii"

"Omnilify"

"Subvoidal"

"Blasphemartyr"

"Intramort"

"Numina Moribundus"

"Kimah Kalu Ultu Ulla"