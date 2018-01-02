EVILHEART Part Ways With Guitarist Adrian Urias

Mexican blackened death metallers Evilheart have announced the departure of long time guitarist Adrian Urias.

Drummer Rodolfo Rogers comments:

"After 13 years working together, Evilheart and guitarist Adrian Urias will take different paths. We will continue to work in our next album and we wish Adrian the best for his future endeavors. A new guitarist will be announced at a later time."

Evilheart's latest album Quinquaginta was re-released in 2015 on Vancouver, BC based Test Your Metal Records. The band is currently working on their follow up. Evilheart completed their second Canadian tour this past October, which featured new vocalist Adam 'Greasy' Benito of Calgary's Train Bigger Monkeys.