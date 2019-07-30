Exclusive: CARACH ANGREN’s CLEMENS WIJERS Premieres “Machine (Memoirs Of An Algorithm)” Video

Carach Angren keyboardist Clemens Wijers (known in the band as Ardek) has exclusively premiered his new video for "Machine (Memoirs Of An Algorithm)" through BraveWords!

Clemens comments:

"The opening track tells the story of a Machine reflecting and confessing the systematic and gradual decimation of his victims. The massive industrial musical tone combined with the psychological and somber lyrics, felt like the perfect conceptual basis for a videoclip. Together with the talented Rick Jacops of Backstage Film Productions and his team we embarked on an experimental journey. Now get ready to step into this dark portal!"

2019 is the year that Clemens will release his solo EP Parasite Twin. "Parasite Twin" is an exploration of darker, industrial grounds, expanding the creative boundaries of Wijers’ usually more symphonic and classical approach. With lyrical themes varying from the futuristic and massive "Machine", in which the protagonist reflects on and confesses to the systematic and gradual decimation of his victims, to the title track, in which parasitical twins drag the listener into their world in a bizarre and darkly humorous way. "Nightmare" and "Fucked Up" are the most abstract and intuitive tracks. Wijers wrote the lyrics for these tracks in a stream of consciousness and kept them unedited. "Closing In”, finally, reveals the inner world of a stalker; an idea that came to Wijers after a past experience. Order the EP on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Machine (Memoires Of An Algorithm)”

“Parasite Twin”

“Nightmare”

“Fucked Up”

“Closing In”

"Parasite Twin" video: