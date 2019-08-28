Exclusive: CARRION Premiere “Defiled Sanity” Video

Belgian brutal death metallers Carrion have premiered their video for “Defiled Sanity” through BraveWords! The song is taken from their latest album Time To Suffer, out on Mighty Music.

Carrion stands for fast drums, punching riffs and heavy vocals with both screams, brutal growl and pig squirrels, combined with grooving and epic touches. Time To Suffer is an album rich on full-blown death metal, yet with a modern feeling to the sound.

Lineup:

Sven Van Severen, Vocals

Mathieu Vander Vennet, Guitars

Jan Van den Berghe, Guitars

Sam Philipsen, Bass

Gert Stals – (temporary drummer)