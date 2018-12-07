Exclusive: FAREWELL TO FEAR Premiere “Your Cure” Music Video

Farewell To Fear is premiering the official "Your Cure" music video on BraveWords! The song comes from the hard rock album Voices, which was released earlier this year via Pavement Entertainment.

"Your Cure" depicts the haunting effects of deteriorating relationships. The song blends the genres of hard rock, heavy metal, and old school to deliver a dynamic sound. Vocalist Mike Craig says, "I think it hits every category and provides something for everyone. ‘Your Cure' is clearly one of my personal favorites on the Voices album."

Farewell to Fear was formed out of a passion for music with a message. The meaning behind the name is overcoming the fear that impedes all areas of our lives. The day you say "Farewell to Fear" is the day you realize that you are free from any obstacle holding you back from living the life you were meant to live.

Catch Farewell to Fear on tour with Like a Storm. Tickets and VIP packages are available on the band's official website.

Dates:

December

11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

12 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar

13 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

14 – Ringle, WI – Q and Z Expo Center

15 – Fargo, ND – The Aquarium

17 – Minot, ND – The O'Riginal Bar & Nightclub

19 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

20 – Jerome, ID – Diamondz Event Center

21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

22 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

January

22 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Chike Shack23 – Dallas, TX – Trees

1/24 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

25 – Houston, TX – BFE Rock Club

26 – Abilene, TX – Homer's Bar and Music Venue

29 – Lubbock, TX – Jake's

30 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

31 – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock