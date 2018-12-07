Exclusive: FAREWELL TO FEAR Premiere “Your Cure” Music Video
December 7, 2018, an hour ago
Farewell To Fear is premiering the official "Your Cure" music video on BraveWords! The song comes from the hard rock album Voices, which was released earlier this year via Pavement Entertainment.
"Your Cure" depicts the haunting effects of deteriorating relationships. The song blends the genres of hard rock, heavy metal, and old school to deliver a dynamic sound. Vocalist Mike Craig says, "I think it hits every category and provides something for everyone. ‘Your Cure' is clearly one of my personal favorites on the Voices album."
Farewell to Fear was formed out of a passion for music with a message. The meaning behind the name is overcoming the fear that impedes all areas of our lives. The day you say "Farewell to Fear" is the day you realize that you are free from any obstacle holding you back from living the life you were meant to live.
Catch Farewell to Fear on tour with Like a Storm. Tickets and VIP packages are available on the band's official website.
Dates:
December
11 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
12 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar
13 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
14 – Ringle, WI – Q and Z Expo Center
15 – Fargo, ND – The Aquarium
17 – Minot, ND – The O'Riginal Bar & Nightclub
19 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
20 – Jerome, ID – Diamondz Event Center
21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
22 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards
January
22 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Chike Shack23 – Dallas, TX – Trees
1/24 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
25 – Houston, TX – BFE Rock Club
26 – Abilene, TX – Homer's Bar and Music Venue
29 – Lubbock, TX – Jake's
30 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
31 – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock