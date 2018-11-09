Exclusive: HELD HOSTAGE Premiere “Show Me The Way Back Home” Lyric Video Featuring JOE LYNN TURNER

New York-based rockers Held Hostage are all about helping military veterans, and will do so this Veterans Day, when their latest single, “Show Me The Way Back Home,” is released, with portions of the proceeds being donated to veterans groups.

The thought-provoking track featuring iconic singer Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow/Deep Purple/Yngwie Malmsteen), will then will be followed up with a full-length CD, entitled Epic.

The band comments: “Let me start off by saying, Happy Veterans Day and, thank you for your service. I am so proud of what 'Show Me the Way Back Home' has become - It is a battle cry of sorts for many Veterans who just want to be heard but are not sure how to. I have had 100% positive feedback, not just from Veterans but from people who never served or had family members who served and never came home. These people thank me - and say what a great cause. To further, I have been helping Veterans since back in the 90’s before most people even realized what they were going through or had been through. Not just physically but emotionally and how it taken it’s a toll on many of them.

“I started writing ‘Show Me the Way Back Home’ after hearing stories from my brother about Vietnam, and the way they were treated when they arrived home. They were spit on, thrown beer cans at, and treated horribly by the protesters. They were even told upon arrival to USA to take off their uniforms so protesters wouldn't target them. I became fascinated by the stories - not to mention disgusted - and I researched Vietnam and all the wars. One thing I discovered, was that many of them will “not” ask for help. I also realized that a lot of these men never came home, and the ones that did come home, truly never made it back all the way. That's why I wrote ‘Show Me the Way Back Home,’ in hopes to heal and let them know there is a way for them to come back home.

“When I was recording the song, the process turned into a little longer one then I thought. Finding the right combination of guys to record with and the producer was key to establishing the ground work. I have to say Carl Canedy drummer/producer was a big plus to the song. Then you add in the iconic singer Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple, Rainbow, Yngwie Malmsteen), along with some great guys in the band, including myself Tom Collier, Scott Greg, Ian Evans, Joe Reppert, Greg Truax. I also have some great special guests that do live appearances with Held Hostage that include Carl Canedy (The Rods), Freddy Villano (Quiet Riot, Dee Sniders Widower Maker, American Mafia), Giorgio Mongelli (Ethan Brosh) and Mike Sanstasiero (Totally Lost Cause).”

Tom Collier: “This has been quite the journey and helping people doing the right things makes it all worthwhile. When I was writing Show Me the Way Back Home. I never imagined I would be playing live and recording with, some of music’s biggest Icons, I use to watch from the audience. Get ready this is going to be one Helluva Ride.”

Joe Lynn Turner: "I support the Veterans and performing on this song was such an honor and pleasure. Very powerful!"

Of note: Tom also donates a portion of the proceeds of my music sales to the veterans groups. Tom is currently helping the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704 raise funds to build a memorial for the 27 Heroes in Cayuga County, NY - 27 that never came home.