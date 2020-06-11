Exclusive: MASTERY Premieres New Single “Wake Up”

Fusing the blazing aggression of hardcore thrash with the prowess of progressive metal, the Toronto band Mastery focuses on bringing its listeners a lethal dose of pure metal with no compromises. From seeing past support from heavy-hitting press such as Metal Hammer, Hard Rock Germany, and Decibel Magazine to performing a show at the Whiskey in Hollywood, Mastery has had a remarkable journey as a band.

BraveWords is hosting the new single from the band called "Wake Up", off of their new album (release date TBA) Severing The Earth. Guitarist Markus Armellini comments about the single, "'Wake Up' was the first song Carl had to tackle when we tried him out as a vocalist. We really made this song flow with the drums creating a lot of different feels and that also set the tone for a lot of the other songs that are on this album. It was not going to make Carl’s job any easier though if anything it would test him even more. In the end, we were simply blown away by his performance and how it all came together!"

The new material stays true to the band’s original sound, yet breaking new ground with the introduction of Carl Crosswhite as their new lead singer. The album flows well with more dynamics throughout and is laden with heavy thrash riffs, lots of tempo changes, and a mix of thrash and death metal drumming. From the opening intro to an instrumental at the end of the record and some acoustic pieces in between, Mastery puts its stamp on the metal scene once again.

Mastery has fought for a place in music throughout the past 20 years and has successfully done so by staying true to who they are as musicians and staying committed to creating pure thrash metal. The band truly lives up to its name and is ready to take no prisoners.