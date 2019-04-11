Exclusive: NITROVILLE Premieres “Apophis 2029” Lyric Video

April 11, 2019, 22 minutes ago

BraveWords bring listeners Nitroville's apocalypse 10th pre-anniversary video for Apophis space rock 99942, impacting earth on Friday, April 13th, 2029 – named after ancient Egypt's god of destruction and bringer of the apocalypse. Be prepared to take cover with the new track from the UK southern rockers.

Nitroville live:

April
13 – London, UK – Big Red

May
4 – Devon, K – BMAD Bike, Beer, & Music Festival

July
5 – Hamburg, Germany – Insel Hammer Rock Fest
7 – Hamburg, Germany Freibeuter Lutjensee

September
13 – Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans
14 – Trillians, UK – Newcastle 



