Exclusive: NITROVILLE Premieres “Apophis 2029” Lyric Video
April 11, 2019, 22 minutes ago
BraveWords bring listeners Nitroville's apocalypse 10th pre-anniversary video for Apophis space rock 99942, impacting earth on Friday, April 13th, 2029 – named after ancient Egypt's god of destruction and bringer of the apocalypse. Be prepared to take cover with the new track from the UK southern rockers.
Nitroville live:
April
13 – London, UK – Big Red
May
4 – Devon, K – BMAD Bike, Beer, & Music Festival
July
5 – Hamburg, Germany – Insel Hammer Rock Fest
7 – Hamburg, Germany Freibeuter Lutjensee
September
13 – Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans
14 – Trillians, UK – Newcastle