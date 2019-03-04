Exclusive: RED REIGN Premiers "Toxic" Music Video; Tour Dates With WINGER And TESLA Confirmed

BraveWords is premiering the new video from Richmond, Virginia-based rockers Red Reign, for one of the standout tracks from their self-titled EP - “Toxic”. An eye-popping blend of a live performance mixed with concert photos of the band, the video is a reflection on last year’s performances, and a look forward of things to come for this promising band.

“'Toxic' is a song about a relationship,” explains the band’s singer/guitarist, Carlton “Bubba” McMichael (who is also joined in the band by guitarist Stevie Shred, bassist Larry Moore, and drummer Sammy Lee). “That starts out great, but as time goes on, things turn darker and darker - to where it is poisonous to continue, but they still love each other.”

The video itself feature performance footage of the band, as well as great pictures by Out with Ambler and Jeff Mays Photography.

Additionally, the band has confirmed several upcoming shows - one with Winger (on March 16th in Warrendale, PA), and a pair with Tesla (April 26th in Erie, PA and April 28th in Baltimore, MD).

Red Reign’s self-titled EP was overseen by Grammy-nominated producer David Ivory (Halestorm, Roots, Silvertide), and can be purchased here.

Red Reign EP tracklisting:

“Not That Way”

“Chains”

“Toxic”

“Red Reign”

“What is Love For”

“Red Reign” video:

“Not That Way” lyric video: