Exclusive: TRUTH DECAYED Premiere “Opposing Direction” Music Video

Welcome to a hard gritty look at the state of the world in 2020 from the eyes of Truth Decayed, a newly formed thrash metal outfit from Durban (South Africa).

Their debut EP, Modern Day Illusion was recently released (on October 23), and BraveWords is hosting the premiere of the official music video for their second single “Opposing Direction”!

Founder, vocalist, and guitarist Ryno Theron shares that "‘Opposing Direction’ was originally written by our guitarist and my long-time friend Warren Jones, about one of his guitars. He would buy it, then sell it again ... and so on (several times). He eventually decided to keep it, as he has real love for this instrument. Then, with the formation of the band, Warren decided to re-apply this same boomerang concept (aligned to the vision and lyrical theme of Modern Day Illusion), to mature the song about how your words and actions can also have a boomerang effect (especially on social media)! It is also the same social commentary we've approached and applied to date, but with an ever deeper look at the psychology of it all."

Modern Day Illusion is the debut EP from Truth Decayed, who have seemingly come out of nowhere and has taken the metal scene by storm, raking in an African Metal Week Award with BurgStudio Radio, triumphantly earning a Band Battle Accolade with The Metal Lab in the UK and receiving international airplay for their debut single on various stations (and all this before their debut EP even released)!

No stranger to hard graft and sonic success, A.S. Guitars Ambassador and solo artist Ryno Theron heads up this new outfit as vocalist and guitarist. Long-time friend and muso compadre Warren Jones takes up fellow Guitar Duties, perfectly complemented by Johan Maree on Bass and Backing Vocals as well as Brandon Carey on Drums.

Ryno Theron states that "the songs are made up from old riffs Warren and I wrote some years ago. Hearing our respective songs come to life has been an awesome experience, giving birth to the Truth Decayed sound, combined with the input from Johan and Brandon.”

Guitarist Warren Jones comments that "I'm glad these songs turned out the way they did. Great bunch of guys turned these riffs into something unthinkable."

Drummer Brandon Carey adds that "It was really fun and interesting working with Ryno and Warren on these songs with Johan bringing in a fresh take on bass. The songs with every member's different backgrounds in music influences shines through and gives a unique sound that I'm sure people will enjoy. Keep it brutal!"

Bassist Johan Maree concludes that "It has been an amazing trip so far to work with friends, making music we love. I look forward to the future and the experiences ahead."