Exclusive: UNDERCOVER DEVIL Premier “Burn It Black Video

The gritty southern metal groove chiefs known as Undercover Devil have premiered the official music video for “Burn It Black”. BraveWords is unleashing the track that combines attitude, infectious melodies and a true southern metal sound that hits you harder than a bottle of Evan Williams.

“We are excited to finally unleash this song as it basically gives an inside view into our overall sound. We are a groove based band. No Groove is no good. If you don't leave hummin' that chorus then you might want to re-evaluate your life. Everyone has those days when they want to just burn it all down. We are the soundtrack to your bad days.” -Undercover Devil

Undercover Devil is a 5-piece group from Malvern, Arkansas rooted in their music which highlights the authenticity of their sound. Fans of Down, Pantera, Crowbar will certainly raise an eyebrow and feel the relentless urge to head bang with the Devil.

Band manager Mark Müller from Extreme Management Group mentions, “These guys have a sound that reels you in, their roots are strong and they know how to put it all out there. We’re ecstatic to be working with Undercover Devil, they’ve put in tremendous work to get where they are and have a lot more coming.”

The debut album Burn It Black will be available worldwide through Rock Avenue Records USA on June 2nd.