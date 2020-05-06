Exclusive: URZE DE LUME Premieres “Capítulo VI” Single

BraveWords is premiering the new single from Portuguese dark-folk band Urze De Lume, “Capítulo VI”. The track is taken from their upcoming EP, Histórias de Lobos - Entre o Lume e a Escuridão, scheduled for release in June via Two Moon Records and Equilibrium Music.

Still present on the collective memory of the brave Lusitanian ancestors, Histórias de Lobos - Entre o Lume e a Escuridão (Wolf Stories - Between the Fire and Darkness) came to them as a dark winter night, remembering that not long ago the call of the wolves of old was heard through the mountains of Portugal.

Through a blend of dark ambient, clean guitars and harsher sounds, Urze De Lume tries to draw the moments where wolves rise as memories, and memories arise as wolves.

Stories of solitude, nature and fear, told by men and women who faced their fears and lived to tell. Dark times and dark stories told between the fire and darkness.

Urze De Lume embody a homage to the past. Inspired by Iberian traditions, their music aims to celebrate the roots which identify a people and bind them to their land.

Founded in 2009, the band has recently become the Portuguese flagship for a new wave of like-minded projects currently spreading across Europe, who have embraced ancient ways and spirituality as both a starting point and a beacon for their incursions into folk music.

Their repertoire transmits the surviving soul of an era in which man and nature walked hand in hand, with respect for the land, the occult and its origins. Iberian ethnic instruments such as bagpipes, war drums, horns and various ancient stringed instruments provide the roots that burrow deep into the rich Lusitanian soil to nourish Urze De Lume’s powerful and unique sound.