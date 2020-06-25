Exclusive: VIRTUAL SYMMETRY Launch Exoverse Album Preview

Swiss-Italian progressive metal masters Virtual Symmetry will release their sophomore full-length album Exoverse on June 30. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. BraveWords is sharing an exclusive preview of the album as a taster of what's to come on Exoverse!

Exoverse is their first concept album, telling the story about a hero traveling to a new dimension beyond the known universe in order to discover himself.

The opus was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath, UK and it features many special guests, such as legendary drummer Thomas Lang, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, saxophonist Ruben Paganelli and the symphonic orchestra Sinfonietta Consonus, Evergrey’s Tom S. Englund, singer Jennifer Vargas and the gospel choir NuVoices Project.

Virtual Symmetry are a revelation in the progressive metal universe, stunning their fans and listeners. Influenced by classical music and contemporary metal, the band showcases a unique style characterized by epic suites and cinematic elements. Balancing melody and technique, they lead the listeners through a dynamic and emotional journey in each track.

Exoverse artwork and tracklisting:

"Entropia"

"XI"

"Odyssey"

"Vortex"

"Exodus"

"Remember"

"Safe"

"Exoverse Suite"

Recently, Virtual Symmetry unveiled the first two singles from Exoverse: "Exodus" featuring Tom S. Englund, and the instrumental "Entropia" featuring Jordan Rudess.

For further details, visit Virtual Symmetry on Facebook.