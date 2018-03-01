EXHORDER Perform "Legions Of Death" In Brooklyn; Official Live Video Streaming

American thrash metal band, Exhorder, debuted their new lineup on February 9th at St Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY. Official video footage of the band performing "Legions Of Death" can be found below.

Late last year the band announced their return, signing a worldwide management deal with All Independent Service Alliance (AISA). The Exhorder reunion is lead by founding members Vinnie LaBella (guitar) and Kyle Thomas (vocals), joined by Jason Viebrooks (Heathen) on bass, Marzi Montazeri (ex-Superjoint Ritual, ex-Phil Anselmo & The Illegals) on guitar and Sasha Horn (Forbidden) on drums.

The first ever European and North American Official Exhorder stores are now online, featuring brand new and exclusive original designs. Visit the stores:

- Europe

- North America