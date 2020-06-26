EXODUS Bassist JACK GIBSON Talks New Album - "Who Knows When It's Gonna Come Out? Everybody's Records Are On Hold" (Video)

On the latest episode of the Dabghanistan Podcast, Jack Gibson from Exodus discusses his formal musical training, what it’s like being a stoner metal legend in Nashville, the country music scene, recording tech, and the Bay Area thrash scene. He also talks about the status of the band's next studio album, which is currently in the works.

Gibson: "We're just starting to talk about the pre-production for the new Exodus stuff. It doesn't look like we're gonna be recording it until September maybe, and who the fuck knows when it's gonna come out? Everybody's records are on hold. There may be such a backlog of stuff by then. Who even knows? Gary's (Holt) putting 'em together right now. Gary always does that; he whips it together right before it's time to do business."

On June 17th, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt took over Marshall Amplification's Instagram page for a Q&A session. During the session he revealed the band will be hitting the studio in September to record a new album.

Holt: "We've got about six songs done and about a million riffs, and it's crushing. We all say that, right? I'm not kidding, it's something else. People are gonna hear this record and they're gonna go, 'Holy shit! Exodus is up to no good.'"