EXODUS - Drum Recordings For New Album Complete: "This Shit Is Brutal!"

According to an update from Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza, found below, drummer Tom Hunting has completed his tracks for the band's long awaited new album.

Earlier this year, the Exodus camp teased their fanbase with updates on the follow-up to Blood In Blood Out from 2014, which is currently in the works. A social media post from guitarist Gary Holt can be viewed below. It's a list of 11 song descriptions with the titles omitted, reading as follows:

1 - 8 minute insane album opener

2 - Riff fest thrasher w crushing downpick section

3 - Driving tempo rager

4 - Whitesnake on meth

5 - Crunchy thumper

6 - Drop tuned Satanic glory

7 - This is just nuts

8 - Pummeling crusher

9 - Doom

10 - Melodic epic

11 - Heavy as fuck

How much downpicking can one record have!?