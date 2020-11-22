EXODUS - Former Guitarist RICK HUNOLT Might Be Playing Shows With His Old Band Next Year

Guitarist Rick Hunolt, who played in Exodus from 1983 - 1993, 1997 - 1998, and 2001 - 2005, appearing on six studio albums, recently took part in an online Q&A session, responding to queries from fans submitted via email.

At the end of the 40-minute video below, Hunolt reveals there is a possibility he could join his former bandmates in Exodus on stage in support of their upcoming album, Persona Non Grata, which will be released in the summer of 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

Hunolt: "I hope to see all of you guys. Hopefully I'll be maybe playing some shows in 2021 and 2022 with Exodus for the new album. I'm not sure yet. I've been told to be ready, so that means maybe so. And if so, I can't wait. And if not, thanks for the 30-plus years of Exodus, man. Thank you very much, from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys."

Persona Non Grata was recorded in Lake Almanor, California. The album was produced by Exodus, and is currently being mixed by Andy Sneap (Arch Enemy, Carcass, Fear Factory, Testament). It will be the follow-up to Blood In Blood Out from 2014.