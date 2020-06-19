EXODUS To Begin Recording New Album In September - "It's Crushing, It's Something Else"

On June 17th, Exodus guitarist Gary Holt took over Marshall Amplification's Instagram page for a Q&A session. During the session he revealed the band will be hitting the studio in September to record a new album.

Holt: "We've got about six songs done and about a million riffs, and it's crushing. We all say that, right? I'm not kidding, it's something else. People are gonna hear this record and they're gonna go, 'Holy shit! Exodus is up to no good.'"

Overkill / Shadows Fall drummer Jason Bittner has posted a new video on his YouTube channel with the following message:

"Just a bunch of metalheads jamming a cover for fun under quarantine..."

The clip is a cover of Megadeth classic "Wake Up Dead" featuring Bittner, Exodus members Jack Gibson (bass) and Steve "Zetro" Souza (vocals), and Angor / ex-Shadows Fall guitarist Felipe Roa